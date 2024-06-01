Real Madrid v Dortmund LIVE: Champions League final build-up, team news, line-ups and more

Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium tonight.

Los Blancos can win a 15th European crown, following a dramatic semi-final win over Bayern Munich, while BVB are bidding to win a second title on arguably the biggest stage in club football after upsetting Kylian Mbappe and PSG in the final four.

Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are among the candidates for this year’s Ballon d’Or, knowing a win here paired with a fine performance could tip the balance their way ahead of Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer.

While both teams have harnessed variety in their path to the final, relying on, at times, traditional No 9s in the shape of Joselu and Niclas Fullkrug.

In the dugout, Carlo Ancelotti can claim a fifth Champions League as a coach, with Edin Terzić looking to complete a famous journey from the Yellow Wall to the very top of European football with his boyhood club. Follow all the build-up, team news and latest updates from Wembley below:

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund: Champions League final 2023/24

Kick-off scheduled for 20:00 BST at Wembley Stadium, London

How to watch Uefa Champions League final online and on TV

Friday 31 May 2024 16:25 , Jack Rathborn

The official end of the season for Europe’s elite comes on Saturday with the Uefa Champions League final, contested this year between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

While the German giants certainly have pedigree and one European Cup to their name from 1997, it’s Los Blancos who are the behemoths, true royalty of the game as far as wins in this tournament go - they are the record holders with 14 titles, 17 finals overall and five wins since Dortmund’s last final, which was in 2013.

Coincidentally, that one was at Wembley too - they were beaten by Bayern Munich on that occasion, with Real Madrid in turn knocking out Bayern in this semis this year.

Real Madrid have fashioned a world to suit themselves – but is it harming the rest of football?

Friday 31 May 2024 16:22 , Jack Rathborn

Florentino Perez couldn’t have it any other way. On Monday, after a Spanish court gave the latest ruling on the Super League case, those in the Real Madrid president’s circle were very quick to insist to everyone that the judgment actually represented a victory for the project. This was despite virtually every legal expert considering the outcome meaningless.

Uefa currently sees no real threat from this iteration of the Super League. You just wouldn’t have guessed that from the response in Spain, where it was roundly portrayed as yet another victory for Perez. This is what he has become used to, his ambitions almost willed into existence.

You only have to look at European football’s current landscape, one that now looks set to be dominated by Real Madrid for a decade. It makes it all the more of a wonder why Perez is seeking to destroy it through the Super League.

This Saturday, Madrid expect to win their 15th Champions League. That would be more than double AC Milan’s seven, the next most successful club, who have been left for dust by the greater winds of football history.

