Real Madrid v Barcelona: Is the Spanish Super Cup final on TV tonight?

Barcelona and Real Madrid will vie for the Spanish Super Cup (Getty Images)

Barcelona and Real Madrid renew hostilities with a Clasico clash to decide the Spanish Super Cup winner.

The Catalan club set up a chance at a record-extending 15th Super Cup crown with a 2-0 victory over competition debutants Osasuna on Thursday.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, booked their place in the final in rather more dramatic fashion, requiring a late Dani Carvajal equaliser against rivals Atletico to force extra time before securing victory with two goals in the additional period.

The entirety of this year’s event is being played in Saudi Arabia.

When is the Spanish Super Cup final?

The final of the Spanish Super Cup between Barcelona and Real Madrid is due to kick off at 7pm GMT tonight, Sunday 14 January.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be unable to watch live coverage of the final, with no broadcast agreement reached in the country ahead of the competition.

Team news

Barcelona are likely to be without Raphinha, who suffered an injury in the win over Osasuna. Pedri has returned after nearly a month out, though, and youngster Lamine Yamal impressed off the bench in the 2-0 victory.

Real Madrid are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns. Kepa Arrizabalaga is under pressure for his place in goal from Andriy Lunin, but Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to replace the Spain international for this fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Torres.

Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Barcelona win 21/10

Draw 13/5

Real Madrid win 6/5

Prediction

A narrow Real Madrid win. Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid.