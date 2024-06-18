Real Madrid to unleash Mbappe on La Liga at Real Mallorca

Kylian Mbappe could make hi Madrid Liga bow at Mallorca (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

Kylian Mbappe could make his Real Madrid debut against Real Mallorca on the weekend of August 17-18 after La Liga announced the Spanish top-flight schedule for next season on Tuesday.

France captain Mbappe could then play his first home game for the holders against Real Valladolid a week later.

Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona begin their campaign at Valencia in new coach Hansi Flick's first league game in charge.

The highly-anticipated Clasicos between Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the end of October and mid-May.

Madrid finish the season at home against Real Sociedad with Barca making the trip to Athletic Bilbao on the weekend of May 24-25.

