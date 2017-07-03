Real Madrid unhappy over Ronaldo silence

Real Madrid are unhappy that Cristiano Ronaldo has stayed silent following recent revelations that he wants to leave the Spanish side.

The Portuguese forward was accused of tax evasion by the authorities in Spain last month and reacted by posting a picture on Instagram with his finger over his lips and a caption that read: "Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet".

The very next day, however, he set the alarm bells ringing in Madrid as Portuguese paper A Bola printed a bombshell on their front page. "Ronaldo wants to leave Spain," it announced. And the decision was described as "irreversible".

Away at the Confederations Cup with Portugal, Ronaldo was named Man of the Match in all three group games - against Mexico, Russia and New Zealand - but would only answer questions about the matches and the tournament when presented with those awards.

Back in Spain, Madrid president Florentino Perez gave several interviews after re-election for four more years and said: "Everybody knows I want Cristiano to stay here for life. He is one of the pillars of this team and also a big part of the history of this club."

It was subsequently reported by some sectors of the Spanish media that Ronaldo had been made to feel more calm by the words of his club chief, yet still there was no reaction from the 32-year-old out in Russia.

Portugal lost on penalties to Chile in the semi-finals and Ronaldo was given permission by his national team to miss the third and fourth place match against Mexico on Sunday as he flew back to Spain to meet his new-born baby twins.

