Real Madrid have turned down bid from Liverpool for Rodrygo Goes – report

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has been visibly making an effort to welcome Kylian Mbappe, and saying that he is looking forward to the competition next season. Yet it hasn’t stopped many from thinking that he could be a casualty of the Frenchman’s arrival.

The Brazilian moved quickly to say that he was happy to be at the club after having stated in an interview that ‘you never know what can happen’. He would not be short of suitors, with Manchester City interested, and El Chiringuito claiming that Liverpool have had an offer turned down.

According to their information, the Reds bid €120m for Rodrygo, which was turned down by Real Madrid. Sport carried the report, and also quote Defensa Central in saying that Los Blancos would be willing to do business for €150m. The latter are traditionally a less reliable source though.

Certainly at that point, Real Madrid may feel that Liverpool would be paying over the odds for the Brazilian, and given they have more than enough resources to cope without Rodrygo, it would certainly be tempting. Until he spends a season with a recuced role though, it seems likely Rodrygo will try to fight for his place.