Real Madrid trio expected to start for Brazil in Copa America opener

The prestigious Copa America tournament kicked off in the United States last week and the tournament is now in full flow. Multiple Real Madrid stars will be in action in the premier event, notably including the likes of Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr.

Brazil, needless to say, start as one of the pre-tournament favourites as has always been the case in Copa America. The Selecao kick off their campaign tomorrow and will take on Costa Rica in their curtain-raiser in Inglewood.

Three Real Madrid players to start

Brazil made it to the finale of the last edition of the tournament, only to lose on home soil to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Heading into the 2024 iteration of the event, the Selecao will look to make amends and win their first Copa America title since 2019 when they beat Peru in the final.

According to reports from GE Globo, Eder Militao, Vinicius, and Rodrygo Goes are all expected to start in their Copa America opening clash against Costa Rica.

Rodrygo, Militao, and Vinicius expected to start. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

While the former is expected to start alongside Marquinhos in central defence, the dynamic forward duo are expected to start on the flanks on the night.

With all three players clearly sitting as critical pieces in Dorival Jr’s side, their success will play a big role in determining how far Real Madrid progress in the event.

A tricky group

Vinicius and Co. have been drawn into Group D for the ongoing tournament alongside Costa Rica, Paraguay and Colombia and clearly will not have it easy from the get-go.

They are indeed the favourites to top the group, but Colombia and Paraguay have shown in the past to possess what it takes to frustrate even the world’s elite.

Interestingly, Brazil enter the tournament with seven defeats in their last 16 international games and just six wins in that duration.

A big part of the onus, thus, will fall on the Real Madrid stars in the team who were recently crowned the kings of Europe.