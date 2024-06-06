Real Madrid trio to don iconic jersey numbers for Brazil at Copa América

The high-profile status of three leading members of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid in the Brazilian national team squad has today been reiterated.

This comes amid confirmation of the jersey numbers set to be donned by the trio in question at the upcoming Copa América.

Brazil, of course, will play their part in South American football’s most prestigious international tournament this coming summer.

Whilst the European Championships play out on the continent, the battle for supremacy will also play out across the pond, at the Copa América.

The Seleção, under the watch of new head coach Dorival Jr, will head into proceedings with sights on wrestling back the title from arch rivals Argentina.

And, in efforts towards as much, a host of players from recently-crowned European champions Real Madrid will play their part.

At the back, Éder Militão could well be in line for a central role.

It is in the attacking third, though, where Los Blancos will be expected to wreak havoc.

As much comes with all of Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo and Endrick – set to link up with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for next season – having been called up by boss Dorival.

Not only that, but the evident importance of the trio, as alluded to above, has been made more than clear by way of their respective shirt numbers.

This comes with Vinícius set to take on the no.7, Rodrygo the 10, and youngster Endrick, at just 17 years of age, having been entrusted with Brazil’s iconic no.9.

Conor Laird | GSFN