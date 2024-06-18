Real Madrid Transfer Target Resists Temptation from Liverpool and PSG, Report Says

Real Madrid reportedly remains LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro’s preferred destination. Nonetheless, the player appears to be doing his part to resist other enticing offers that would see him go elsewhere that isn’t the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Yoro’s name has been in the transfer rumor mill over the last couple of months. Moreover, with his contract expiring in 2025, Lille must sell him this summer if he does not renew it.

Even though he’s young, Yoro has already shown his talent by playing in 44 matches during the 2023–24 season. This suggests he’s prepared to take on a starting center-back role at a leading European club, where the pressure to excel is intense.

As a result, the player probably feels as though he’s ready for the demand that comes with playing at Real Madrid. According to MARCA, Real Madrid continues to prioritize Yoro this summer to bolster their defense.

Despite tempting offers from Liverpool, Manchester United, and PSG, the player is steadfast in resisting them.

🚨🇫🇷 Leny Yoro remains a strong objective for Real Madrid this season. The player is currently resisting all the offers from Liverpool, Manchester United & PSG. @marca pic.twitter.com/hmC8bRCUgK — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 18, 2024

Still, if the Spanish side doesn’t take action, a recent report revealed that Yoro will consider other offers. Moreover, the Parisians and Liverpool are ready to enter if a deal with Real Madrid doesn’t happen.