Real Madrid transfer target not interested in Premier League move

Real Madrid have received a key transfer boost in the summer race to sign Lille star Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old centre back has earned rave reviews for his performances over the last 12 months after emerging at Lille.

However, Yoro’s current contract with the French side expires in 2025, with no progress on a renewal, and the club could look to sell him next month.

Lille are rumoured to be demanding around €60m for Yoro but his contract situation could see that reduced.

Reports have claimed a bid has already been rejected from an unnamed Premier League side with Liverpool and Manchester United also tracking the teenager.

Real Madrid have set their limit at €40m and they are Yoro’s No.1 choice as per reports from the Daily Express.

His desire to make the move to Madrid could be the crucial factor in the transfer battle for his signature and the lure of playing in the Spanish capital could tip the balance for the La Liga and UEFA Champions League holders.