Real Madrid transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Bernabeu

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made contact with Alexis Sanchez’s representatives over a potential deal for the Arsenal striker, claims Don Balon .

Alexis is out of contract at the end of the season and the Chile international saw a proposed move to Manchester City fail to go through during the summer transfer window.

He is on a reported four-man list of striking targets for Madrid, who want to know if Alexis is interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu amid suggestions he may have to play second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has called on his agent to find him a move in the summer of 2018, reports AS .

The Poland international has been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs but is said to favour a switch to La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Aymeric Laporte is set to reject Barcelona in favour of a £57 million move to Real Madrid, according to a report from Don Balon, via the Express.

The 23-year-old Athletic Bilbao defender has emerged as a priority target for Zinedine Zidane as he looks to bolster his defensive options in January.

Read More

REAL PLOT DE GEA & HAZARD RAID









Real Madrid are set to rekindle their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard next summer, according to Don Balon .

The La Liga giants have pursued both players for some time now and are ready to splash the cash in 2018 in order to get long-awaited deals done.





MADRID JOIN RACE FOR BARCA TARGET









Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Barcelona target Maxime Lopez, according to Sport .

Los Blancos reportedly were alerted by their Clasico rivals' interest in the 19-year-old Marseille playmaker and would like to sign him as part of their shift toward targeting younger prospects.

The presence of coach Zinedine Zidane is thought to be a factor in Madrid's favor as they pursue the France youth international.





MADRID WATCHING CITY FORWARD









Real Madrid are tracking the progress of Manchester City’s teenage forward Brahim Diaz, according to OK Diario.

The Spain Under 21 international impressed during pre-season for City and scored against Madrid in the ICC tournament in the United States.

With Madrid on the look-out for the best teenagers in football, Diaz, who can play out wide or in the no.10 role, has emerged as a target.





MADRID PLAN ATTACKING OVERHAUL









Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has begun planning a major attacking overhaul at Santiago Bernabeu, according to Don Balon .

Perez is willing to sell Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to help fund a big summer of spending, with Arsenal and Manchester United respectively keen.

And the Blancos will use the money to bring Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Juventus's Paulo Dybala to the club to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.





MADRID TRACKING RB LEIPZIG STRIKER









Real Madrid are showing an interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as they explore ways to improve their attacking options, according to Jugones, via AS.

Werner was watched by Madrid scouts during Germany’s recent World Cup qualifier against Norway and impressed by scoring twice.





BARCA AIM TO WIN LOPEZ CHASE









Barcelona have made contact with Maxime Lopez’s agents in an attempt to win the race to sign the Marseille midfielder, claims Mundo Deportivo .

Lopez has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid, but the 19-year-old is reportedly a big Barca fan and admirer of Andres Iniesta, with the Catalan club hoping that will prove a persuasive factor in their efforts to agree a deal next summer.





DE GEA ASKS RAMOS TO SORT MADRID MOVE









David De Gea has apparently asked Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to sort out his move to the Liga giants, according to Diario Gol .

The report claims that the Manchester United goalkeeper has taken the opportunity to speak to Ramos during Spain international duty, pressing him to approach manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez over a deal.





RONALDO WANTS CIA, NOT BBC









Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid that he wants to see the BBC band broken up by seeing Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema replaced by Isco and Marco Asensio, according to Don Balon .

The trio have been the main attacking components of the Champions League winners in recent years, but the recent performances of the Spain internationals have convinced Ronaldo the club's future is with CIA instead of BBC.





MAN UTD TO GO BACK FOR BALE









Manchester United are already plotting another bid to bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League from Real Madrid, reports The Sun .

The former Tottenham star was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford during the recent window and could finally see a switch agreed if another £90 million-plus offer is tabled.





ZIDANE REJECTED LATE ALEXIS MOVE









Zinedine Zidane rejected the chance to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal on deadline day, according to Spanish publication Don Balon.

The Chile international attempted to harness a move away from north London before Thursday's deadline, with Manchester City his preferred destination, though he was reportedly offered to Real Madrid a day later.

Real boss Zidane rejected the move, however, with the Frenchman being happy with the forward line already in place at the club.





MBAPPE DENIED MAN UTD RONALDO









Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid in favour of a move to Paris Saint-Germain scuppered Manchester United's hopes of signing Cristiano Ronaldo, The Sunday Times reports.

The Blancos were willing to let an unhappy Ronaldo return to Old Trafford if they secured highly-prized Monaco striker Mbappe as a replacement.

However, the French teenager and his father reportedly didn't want him to be burdened with the responsibility of being Ronaldo's direct successor at Real so early in his career.





ZIDANE DEMANDS MORE FROM BALE









Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has told Gareth Bale to produce more or risk losing his starting position to Marco Asensio, according to Don Balon .

The Wales international was linked with a move to Manchester United all summer, and could potentially be back in the shop window if he fails to come through for the Blancos.





RONALDO TO JOIN BECKS IN MLS









David Beckham is plotting a move to lure Cristiano Ronaldo away from Real Madrid to his new Miami MLS franchise in 2020, according to the Mirror .

The Portuguese superstar will be 35 by that stage, but could have one move and one more challenge left in as the face of an expansion team in America.





ARSENAL MAKE VAZQUEZ OFFER









Arsenal have made an offer for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, according to Diario Gol.

The Spain international has become an important option for Zinedine Zidane, but has not locked down a place in the starting XI due to competition from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and more.

Roma, Juventus and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old.





KOVACIC OPEN TO LIVERPOOL MOVE









Mateo Kovacic has expressed an interest in leaving Real Madrid for Liverpool, according to Diario Gol .

The Croatia international faces fierce competition for places in Spain and fancies the idea of helping to cover the loss of Philippe Coutinho at Anfield - whenever the Barcelona-linked Brazilian departs.





MAN UTD LODGE €100M BALE BID









Manchester United have tabled a €100 million (£92m) bid for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, according to Don Balon .

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Wales international for some time and have made one last effort to lure him back to the Premier League before the summer transfer deadline.