Real Madrid transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Bernabeu

Chelsea have joined Juventus in showing an interest in Danilo, with Real Madrid prepared to sell the right-back if they receive an offer of at least €35 million, according to Marca .

Danilo has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Dani Alves at Juventus after previous reports that the Brazilian was willing to stay at Madrid to fight for his place.

Roma are considering a fresh approach for Nacho Fernandez after failing in a bid for the Real Madrid defender last summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Serie A side are keen to bring in a new centre-half during the transfer window and Nacho is one of their options. Left-back is also an area in need of reinforcement, with Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno reportedly among the candidates for that position.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has called on the club to land him Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to Diario Madridista .

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be considering a summer approach for the Croatia international.

Thibaut Courtois is likely to resume contract talks with Chelsea after Real Madrid cooled their interest in signing the goalkeeper, according to the Evening Standard .

Madrid have long been linked with a bid for Courtois, who has two years left on his current contract, but are reportedly focusing on David de Gea and Gianluigi Donnarumma as potential replacements for Keylor Navas.

That has provided Chelsea with a boost in their attempts to persuade the Belgium international to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

PSG AGREE TERMS FOR PEPE AND FABINHO

View photos Unai Emery PSG More

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed terms with Real Madrid's Pepe and Monaco's Fabinho ahead of the new season, according to Canal+.

Monaco would prefer to sell Fabinho abroad, with Manchester City also looking to secure a deal for the 23-year-old, though the publication suggests PSG have stolen a march.

Pepe, out of contract this month, has attracted a number of top clubs from across Europe since the end of the season.

BARCA TO FIGHT REAL FOR CEBALLOS

View photos Dani Ceballos Betis More

Barcelona are ready to battle it out with Real Madrid to sign Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos, reports Sport.

Ceballos has impressed for Spain at the European Under 21 Championship and Madrid are keen to agree a deal which would see the player return to Betis on loan.

However, Barca are ready to offer Ceballos the chance to play first-team football at Camp Nou next season and hope the prospective move of Cristian Tello to Betis will swing talks in their favour.

MORATA TELLS FRIENDS HE'S JOINING MAN UTD

View photos Alvaro Morata Real Madrid More

Alvaro Morata has told his friends that he has made up his mind to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, reports Express

The striker broke off his honeymoon this week to hold talks with Real Madrid, with the Spanish side set to drop their asking price from £70 million to £60m for the 24-year-old.

The number is more in line with the English side's valuation of a player Jose Mourinho sees as a perfect fit to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

REAL STILL WANT HAZARD

View photos Eden Hazard Chelsea More

Real Madrid remain keen on Chelsea forward Eden Hazard despite being told that the Blues have no intention of selling, reports OK Diario .

The Belgium international is currently working his way back from an ankle injury, but the Blancos see him as the perfect replacement for in-demand James Rodriguez.

MILAN PLAN ISCO BID

View photos Isco Real Madrid 2017 More

AC Milan are planning a big-money bid for Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Don Balon .

The Spain international shone for the Blancos last season, and Milan's new Chinese owners are hopeful he can be tempted away from Santiago Bernabeu.

JUVE TARGET ALVES' REPLACEMENT

View photos Danilo, Real Madrid More

Juventus are considering Real Madrid defender Danilo as a potential replacement for Manchester City-bound Dani Alves, reports Corriere dello Sport .

Danilo’s agent is reported to be in Italy to discuss a potential move, with Madrid wanting €30 million (£26.5m) for the right-back, but Juventus only offering €15m (£13.2m) plus bonuses so far.

MAN UTD MAKE HUGE JAMES BID

View photos James Rodriguez Real Madrid Granada LaLiga 06052017 More

Manchester United have made a bid of €80 million for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, according to Mediaset Premium .

The Red Devils are set to beat both Inter and AC Milan to the Colombian's signature while they are also closing in on his Madrid team-mate Alvaro Morata.

RONALDO HOLDING UP MORATA'S MAN UTD DEAL

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, Real Madrid 2017 More

The uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is delaying an announcement over Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata’s move to Manchester United, according to Diario Gol .

Real are reportedly prepared to accept an offer from United for Morata, who has confirmed to both Madrid president Florentino Perez and coach Zinedine Zidane that he wants to be playing at Old Trafford next season.

However, following reports that Ronaldo wants to quit Madrid after being accused of tax fraud, Real want to resolve that matter before letting Morata join United.

ZIDANE WON'T LET BALE LEAVE

View photos Gareth Bale Real Madrid More

Zinedine Zidane has no plans to let Gareth Bale leave Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca following reports the Wales international could be sold to make room for Kylian Mbappe.

Bale has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but is not looking for a transfer and is happy to stay in Madrid.

PEREZ HAS MADE MBAPPE CONTACT

View photos Kylian Mbappe Monaco More

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reached out to Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca .

The 18-year-old is a target of many of Europe's top clubs but Madrid believe he will be theirs very quickly if they can talk his father, who is negotiating on behalf of his son, that a move to the Bernabeu is for the best.

BALE WANTS PREMIER LEAGUE OVER PSG

View photos Gareth Bale Real Madrid Champions League 060317 More

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale would prefer a move to the Premier League rather than signing for PSG, according to the Daily Express .

The Welshman, who has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester United, is weighing up his options at the Bernabeu and his future could hinge on the club's pursuit of Monaco ace Kylian Mbappe.

JAMES AGREES MAN UTD DEAL

View photos James Rodriguez Real Madrid La Liga More

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez remains desperate to secure a move to Manchester United after agreeing personal terms with Jose Mourinho’s side, reports Diario Gol .

Rodriguez is determined to leave Madrid this summer, and AC Milan have been exploring the possibility of signing the Colombian on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal.

However, Rodriguez wants to join United, who are currently reluctant to meet Madrid president Florentino Perez’s €70 million (£61.6m) asking price.

MADRID TO SELL BALE

View photos Gareth Bale More

Real Madrid are ready to sell Gareth Bale to create space in their squad for Monaco’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, according to Telefoot .

Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly met with Mbappe’s family in Paris following the recent friendly between France and England to discuss his club’s interest in the striker.

Mbappe has yet to make a decision on his future, but in an effort to push through a deal, Madrid are willing to offload Wales international Bale this summer to free up room in Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

MONACO OFFER MBAPPE 900% PAY RISE

View photos Kylian Mbappe France England More

Monaco are willing to offer forward Kylian Mbappe a 900 per cent pay rise in a bid to keep him this summer, according to Le Journal du Dimance .

The France international has been linked with Real Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain and Arsenal, but Monaco do not want to sell.

And they are willing to increase the teenager's wages from €18,000 per week to €162,000 to bring him in line with the club's highest-earner, Radamel Falcao.

RONALDO NOT ON UTD WISH LIST

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Russia Portugal Confederations Cup More

Cristiano Ronaldo is not among those on Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's wish list, claims the Daily Star .

The Portuguese made his top targets clear to Ed Woodward before the end of the season and Ronaldo has not been added despite opening the door to a summer move away from Real Madrid.

VARANE WILLING TO STAY WITH REAL

View photos HD Raphael Varane More

Raphael Varane has been talked into staying at Real Madrid amid talk of interest from Manchester United, claims Marca .

The France international has not always been a regular starter with the Blancos but has been assured of his place by coach Zinedine Zidane.