Real Madrid tipped to launch surprise move for departing Juventus star

La Liga giants Real Madrid have this week been linked with a surprise move for a member of the midfield ranks at Juventus.

The player in question? Adrien Rabiot.

Midfielder Rabiot, for his part, is currently in line to become a free agent at the end of the month.

As much comes ahead of the expiration of the one-year extension penned by the Frenchman with the aforementioned Juventus last summer.

The Bianconeri have not yet given up hope of keeping hold of Rabiot, but will not pay over the odds when it comes to the wages being sought by the former Paris Saint-German talent.

And such a stance, it would appear, could well open the door for another of the continent’s heavyweights to enter the fray.

As per a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid have positioned themselves firmly in the race for Rabiot.

The Blancos brass are on the lookout for reinforcements in the middle of the park following Toni Kroos’ decision to retire, with the Juventus man – a starter for France at Euro 2024 – considered a cheap and relatively risk-free option.

It now remains to be seen whether or not as much culminates in a formal offer…

