Real Madrid tipped to launch fresh assault for Inter Milan star

La Liga giants Real Madrid have this weekend been credited with an interest in a headline member of the midfield ranks at Inter Milan.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Italian sources, who point towards Nicolò Barella as the player in question.

The all-action Barella has of course been tipped to link up with Real Madrid on a number of occasions in the past.

The 27-year-old has long been regarded as one of Italian football’s very best in his role, with his haul of two goals and six assists this past season having proven central to Inter wrestling back the Scudetto crown.

With a spot having opened up in the midfield ranks at the Santiago Bernabéu owing to Toni Kroos’ decision to hang up his boots, Barella, in turn, is understood to have made his way back onto the radar of La Liga champions Real.

A deal actually coming to fruition, however, appears altogether unlikely.

Inter Milan are said to value their engine room talisman at over €80 million, a sum which Florentino Pérez and the board in Spain’s capital would have absolutely no intention of coughing up this summer.

Conor Laird | GSFN