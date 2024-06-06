Real Madrid throw ‘Golden Boy’ backing behind Arda Güler

La Liga giants Real Madrid have on Thursday endorsed youngster Arda Güler’s status as a candidate for the next Golden Boy award.

This comes after the Turkish international was included on the list of nominees for the prestigious prize.

Fresh off a scintillating close to the campaign, which saw Güler rack up six goals across his final seven appearances, he was this week confirmed as having come in at the no.19 spot in the latest rankings.

The race for the prize – handed out by Tuttosport on an annual basis for the best-performing U21 player in Europe’s top leagues – is currently being led by Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid counterpart Güler, though, will be hopeful of a solid campaign at the European Championships, and ensuing start to next season, seeing him climb the standings.

And, as alluded to above, such hopes on the part of the 19-year-old have today been endorsed by none other than his club.

In a post across their social media platforms on Thursday, Los Blancos unveiled a photo of Güler, accompanied by the caption:

‘Candidate for Golden Boy 2024!’

