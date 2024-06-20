Real Madrid teenage wonderkid can replace Toni Kroos, claims former star

Arda Guler’s first season at Real Madrid may not have seen him rewarded with the minutes he deserved. Yet, the youngster is in top shape and has shown no signs of rustiness on duty for his national team.

Starting Turkey’s first game of the Euros, the youngster scored a screamer in the second half to hand his side the lead on the night and eventually lead them to a win.

His heroics at a young age, needless to say, have earned him praise from across the globe and from his club teammates.

Praise from a legend

Speaking to the beIN Sports Turkiye earlier today, Turkish legend and former Real Madrid star Hamit Altintop showered praise on Guler and commented on the immense potential he saw in the youngster.

“Arda Güler has the potential to replace Toni Kroos, or even do better.”

The Turkish Football Federation member then revealed how Los Blancos consulted him before swooping in for Guler and the faith the management had in the teenage phenom.

The heir to Toni Kroos? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Real Madrid consulted with me before signing Arda Güler. They gave him a 6-year contract, do you know what that means? That means they believe in him & his talent. Arda will definitely be important for Real in the future, if not now.”

Doubts over next season

While Guler’s heroic start in the European Championship has made the world take notice, it is still unclear if he will have a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team next season.

The Merengues count on him in the long run and place him as an untransferable player. However, many in the club believe that a move on loan with regular minutes will do the player a world of good.

As revealed earlier this week, Real Madrid see Real Sociedad to be the ideal destination for Guler next season if deemed feasible. After all, players like Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo developed phenomenally during their time on loan in the Basque country.