Real Madrid teammate joins Kylian Mbappe in rallying cry for elections

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has backed France teammates Marcus Thuram and Kylian Mbappe over their statements in the run up to the French elections. With the far right on the rise under Marine Le Pen, Thuram and Mbappe had called for France to vote against her.

Thuram was the first to call on the French people to go to the polls to bring down Le Pen’s campaign, and Mbappe was next to do the same, imploring young people to vote, and to do so against the extremes. Now a topic for most players in their Euro 2024 press duties, Tchouameni also backed them up.

“I share the opinions of Marcus (Thuram) and Kylian (Mbappe). I hate extremes and I share a message of unity. I urge everyone to go vote,” he told Marca.

Antoine Griezmann had explained publicly that for him, politics were ‘a very personal thing’, and that he would rather keep his views to himself. Following Thuram’s initial statements, the French Federation released a statement explaining that each individual was free to express their opinion.

“We haven’t talked about it again, it’s a topic that will come back. I haven’t spoken to the 25 players, and I don’t have the arrogance to think that we have the same thoughts because I don’t know. If there is a press release, you will be the first to know.”

After the European elections, French President Emmanuel Macron called snap elections following huge backing for the right wing. Mbappe has been seen with Macron on many an occasion, but as a general rule, it has been divisive time in France.