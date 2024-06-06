Real Madrid teammate highlights Kylian Mbappé’s most ‘underappreciated’ quality

A quality boasted by incoming Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé which often goes overlooked has today been highlighted by one of his new Blancos teammates.

The news which all associated with Real Madrid had for so long been awaiting was of course finally forthcoming earlier this week.

This came in the form of confirmation that the club’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé had finally paid dividends.

The France international has put pen to paper on a five-year contract in Spain’s capital, adding yet further to an already star-studded squad under the watch of Carlo Ancelotti.

Mbappé’s arrival, of course, is expected to add a new element to Real Madrid’s frontline, with the 25-year-old posing a completely different profile to the likes of Rodrygo and Joselu.

One individual, though, who was today eager to highlight an aspect of Mbappé’s game which he thinks the Blancos faithful may yet be surprised by, is Eduardo Camavinga.

Speaking whilst on international duty with his newly-unveiled club teammate, midfielder Camavinga explained:

“People don’t necessarily appreciate the qualities of Mbappé as a passer.”

He continued:

“I don’t know what Ancelotti is thinking. He will make the right decision to align everyone. We will see next season.”

Conor Laird | GSFN