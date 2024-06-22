Real Madrid target names 3 Blancos stars in dream five-a-side team

A leading transfer target on the part of La Liga giants Real Madrid on Saturday moved to reveal his appreciation for the club’s stars past and present.

The player in question? Leny Yoro.

The name of Lille sensation Yoro has of course long taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital.

As much comes amid widespread reports that the 18-year-old has been identified as Real Madrid’s priority target to reinforce the club’s backline.

Yoro, for his part, is understood to be keen on linking up with Carlo Ancelotti’s troops, with a summer joining of forces between the parties, as a result, looking increasingly likely.

All of a Blancos persuasion, in turn, will no doubt be interested to hear of the potential addition to their side’s ranks providing an insight into his admiration for some of the club’s most recognisable names.

Speaking as part of an interview with Oh My Goal France this weekend, Yoro was asked to name his dream five-a-side team.

And the stopper went on to name two former Real Madrid stars, as well as one current, amongst his line-up:

“My dream five-a-side? Ramos, Marcelo, Kanté, Mbappé and Neymar.”

Conor Laird | GSFN