Real Madrid in talks to renew the contract of 17-year-old academy jewel

Real Madrid in talks to renew the contract of 17-year-old academy jewel

Real Madrid are engaged in discussions regarding a new contract for the highly-rated academy player Paulo Iago, reports Guillermo Rai of The Athletic.

However, the report adds that doubts have emerged on both sides regarding the likelihood of an agreement being reached.

Iago, aged 17, signed a two-year deal with Real Madrid only last year. The Spanish champions are keen to retain the services of the young attacking midfielder, regarded as one of the finest prospects coming through the youth ranks.

Iago is already attracting interest from a number of European clubs and despite the club’s attempt to renew, an exit is not ruled out, with the player understood to be let down by the club.

Iago’s decision to only renew for two years instead of three when he penned his renewal in 2023 was regarded as an indication that he had serious reservations about his prospects for advancement within the club.

Paulo Iago (R) could leave Real Madrid. (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB)

Amid fears that they could lose the talented prodigy on a free transfer when his current deal expires, Real Madrid are engaged in negotiations with Iago, with the objective of extending his contract.

Club sources have indicated that they are planning a short-term offer, with the intention of extending his contract by another year until 2026.

Iago, who recently represented Spain at the Under-17 European Championship, has been with Real Madrid since 2014. He played just 20 minutes in Cyprus as Spain suffered three defeats and were eliminated at the group stage.

Sources at Madrid’s academy rate him highly, but believe he should be more patient about opportunities to develop.

Iago is already playing two years above his age group for Madrid’s U-19 side, managed by club icon Alvaro Arbeloa.

A number of meetings have already been held between Real Madrid and Iago’s representatives, yet no agreement has been reached. It is anticipated that further negotiations will take place over the coming weeks.