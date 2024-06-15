Real Madrid Are In Talks To Land This Bayern Munich Left-Back: Good Choice For Los Blancos?

In a recent report, AS mentioned that Real Madrid are in talks to land Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer. It has been stated that Los Blancos are hopeful about acquiring the services of the Canada international in this transfer window.

Davies enjoyed an impressive campaign at the Allianz Arena as he put in a run of decent displays on the left side of Bayern’s backline. The Canadian sensation registered three goals and picked up six assists in 42 matches for the Bavarian club last season in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has been a decent performer on the left flank and deserves credit for averaging 1.6 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 1.3 clearances, 1.3 key passes and 2.4 dribbles per game in Bundesliga football. He has also been accurate when distributing possession after making 88.9% of his attempted passes in the top tier of German football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Bavarian club will run out at the end of next season which could give the Madrid giants a chance to land him on the cheap this summer.

Is Davies A Good Choice For Real Madrid?

Davies loves a tackle and can read the danger well to make some important interceptions for his side when defending inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and can create some inviting chances for his teammates up top. The Canada international is a great dribbler with the ball as well. He mainly operates as a left-back but can also play as a left-sided wide player if told to do so.

We can expect Davies to enhance the quality of Real Madrid‘s first XI. He is good enough to earn a regular starting place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the coming seasons.

At 23, Davies has got a bright future ahead of him and will only get better over the next few years. Thus, it makes sense for Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti to try and bring him to Spain before the end of this transfer period.

Davies is on an expiring contract, so he would be an affordable option for the Madrid giants to pursue later this year. Plus, he might even help Real Madrid challenge for a lot of major honours over the next decade.