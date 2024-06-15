Real Madrid in talks with AC Milan over the permanent exit of academy starlet

A product of the Real Madrid youth academy, Alex Jimenez has made the most of his loan spell at AC Milan this past season.

The young right-back joined the Rossoneri last summer, initially as part of the reserve team. But his impressive performances saw him make a few appearances for the senior team.

Jimenez has impressed onlookers with his technical prowess and ability to make marauding runs on the flanks. This has convinced AC Milan to try and keep hold of his services on a permanent deal this summer.

Real Madrid want a buyback clause

According to Calciomercato (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Real Madrid are in talks with AC Milan over a deal that would see Jimenez join the Rossoneri on a permanent deal.

It must be noted that AC Milan have the option of signing Jimenez for just €5 million. However, the main point of contention surrounding the negotiations is Real Madrid’s desire to retain a buyback clause for the player.

This is customary for any Real Madrid youth players that leave the club to play elsewhere. The club had notably secured a similar clause for Fran Garcia, who was signed for half the price.

Real Madrid are planning to employ a similar strategy against Alex Jimenez’s permanent contract at AC Milan.

Does Alex Jimenez have a future at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid’s desire to secure a buyback clause for Jimenez is hardly surprising either, as the club are running thin when it comes to options in the right-back position.

Dani Carvajal is set to continue for another year, while Lucas Vazquez is likely to sign a contract extension. However, neither of these stars are getting any younger, meaning the club desperately require some young blood.

That is where Alex Jimenez comes into the fray. The Spaniard has shown exceptional talent at AC Milan and will have an excellent opportunity to establish himself as one of the most talented fullbacks in Europe next season.

Should Jimenez succeed at AC Milan, Real Madrid might consider the possibility of re-signing him in the near future, provided, of course, they manage to add a buyback clause in his deal with AC Milan.