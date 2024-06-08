Real Madrid table one-year contract offer for club captain but there’s a catch

Nacho Fernandez has been at Real Madrid for more than two decades now. Having started at the grassroots level to becoming the first-team captain this past season, the 34-year-old has come a long way.

To top it, Nacho went on to captain the team to La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup triumphs in his very first season as captain.

However, in three weeks, the 34-year-old versatile defender sees his contract with his beloved club expire and there is still no certainty over his next move.

There have been contradicting reports about Nacho’s future, with some suggesting he would leave while others claimed he would continue. The defender himself has been very cryptic about the matter.

Real Madrid table one-year offer

Now, though, MARCA reports that Real Madrid have tabled a one-year contract renewal offer for Nacho Fernandez.

The Merengues will be involved in as many as seven competitions next season and want to ensure that they have quality depth across all areas of the pitch.

As such, even though they are expected to promote Rafa Marin to the senior setup and are pursuing Leny Yoro as well, the reigning champions of Spain and Europe intend to retain their captain as well.

Will Nacho stay or leave? (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

To that end, Real Madrid have already sent a one-year extension offer to Nacho, that would keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2025.

The offer has a deadline

However, the contract offer that Real Madrid have sent to Nacho comes with a catch. Indeed, as per the report, the extension proposal on the defender’s table has a deadline following which it would no longer be valid.

It is claimed that Real Madrid’s offer for Nacho will expire on June 30 – the same day that his current contract runs out as well.

As such, the defender is now forced to make a decision in the coming days, even though he is currently with the Spain national team for the Euros.

Nacho has proposals from the MLS while former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo wants him at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. So, it will be interesting to see how things develop in the days to come.