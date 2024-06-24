Real Madrid ‘surprised’ by seasoned campaigner’s imminent departure

With Nacho Fernandez on his way to Al Qadsiah, Real Madrid have been dealt with yet another blow this week as another veteran star became linked with a move to the Middle East.

The player in question is Joselu. Coming on the back of a stellar loan spell at Real Madrid, the veteran forward now appears to be on the verge of joining Al Gharafa, a Qatari outfit.

Real Madrid surprised with the development

According to a report from The Athletic, Real Madrid have been left surprised by this major development surrounding the future of Joselu.

Not more than a few weeks ago, the Spaniard was destined to extend his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu after scoring 17 goals in all competitions this past season.

Carlo Ancelotti had planned the new season with Joselu (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, Real Madrid backed Joselu to play an important role in the first team, albeit in a diluted manner.

The report adds that Carlo Ancelotti had planned for him to be a part of the first team next season.

What’s next?

But the striker appears to have made a radical U-turn and is all set to join Al Gharafa, who ply their trade in the first division of Qatari football.

As per the report, Real Madrid are working closely with Espanyol to try and activate the €1.5 million purchase option for Joselu and then sell him to the Qatari outfit.

Alternatively, Los Blancos may allow the Catalan outfit to facilitate the sale directly, perhaps as a way of rewarding the Spanish club.

Joselu, for his part, has already made the decision to move to Qatar and his switch to Al Gharafa could be made official in the near future.