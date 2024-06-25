Real Madrid make surprise choice to execute buy option on forward

Real Madrid will in fact execute their buy option on Joselu Mato before the end of the month, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 34-year-old has agreed a move to Qatar, but Los Blancos will facilitate it.

Espanyol chairman Mao Ye had remarked that Qatari side Al-Gharafa would have to negotiate with them if Los Blancos did not execute their €1.5m buy option, but the Italian transfer insider has revealed that they will do just that. Previously it was reported that Real Madrid would not get involved – they were keen to retain Joselu, but he has now reached terms with Al-Gharafa on a two-year deal. Romano claims they will then sell him on to the Qatari side for the same price.

It looks very much as if Real Madrid have executed the operation as a favour to Joselu. It may have held matters up if Espanyol had demanded a much larger fee, and equally they could have demanded one themselves.