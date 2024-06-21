Real Madrid superstar will undergo surgery after Euro 2024 to address injury

A couple of weeks after the announcement of his signing for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe entered the UEFA Euro 2024 leading the France national team and suffered a broken nose in his very first game of the competition.

Indeed, a collision with Austria defender Kevin Danso caused a fractured nose for the 25-year-old superstar, and it was initially suggested that he would need to undergo surgery to address the injury.

However, after some examination, it was decided that Mbappe would not be operated on right away and that he would continue playing in the tournament with a protective mask.

Mbappe will undergo surgery after Euros

Now, though, MARCA reports that while Mbappe can carry on playing now, he will still need to undergo surgery and that will happen once the UEFA Euro 2024 is over.

Mbappe will undergo surgery after the Euros. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Initially, it was suggested that Mbappe could miss tonight’s game against the Netherlands, but the Frenchman has trained normally with the mask and appears ready to play without any break.

However, the surgery will need to take place at some point, as France manager Didier Deschamps already suggested earlier this week.

And, as things stand, Mbappe will undergo the operation after the Euros. Whether that affects his availability for the pre-season with Real Madrid will be interesting to see.

For now, Los Blancos are calm about their superstar recruit’s injury and are confident that the France medical staff will look after him with great care.

Having failed to score in Les Bleus’ tournament opener against Austria, Mbappe will be hoping to open his account tonight against the Netherlands provided Deschamps & co. see it fit to let him play.