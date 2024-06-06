Real Madrid superstar targets international success after spectacular season

After concluding the season on an exceptionally high note, many Real Madrid players will now be representing their national team colours in the Euros and Copa America this summer.

The Copa America commences on June 14, and Brazil will be entering the competition as one of the favorites.

Real Madrid’s talented attacking trio of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Endrick are set to feature for the Selecao, with Eder Militao bolstering the defensive ranks.

Vinicius eager to get his hands on international trophy

Vinicius is one of the front runners for the Ballon d’Or owing to his outstanding season with Real Madrid, as he propelled them to three titles this season.

However, he has yet to taste success internationally and thus hopes to break the deadlock once and for all.

“I still don’t have any title with the national team, I hope it is now,” Vinicius declared via SPORT.

Vinicius eager to win Copa America. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old forward also assured that Brazil has a generation of players “that is coming in very strong” and claimed that now they have to prepare well for the tournament.

Brazil will be banking heavily on Vinicius as they gear up to play the three group-stage matches against Costa Rica, Paraguay, and Colombia.

Vinicius has Neymar’s support

Despite being Brazil’s lynchpin, Neymar will miss the Copa America as he is recovering from a torn ACL.

Nonetheless, the Al Hilal superstar believes fully in Vinicius and claims that he is the worthy winner of this year’s Ballon d’Or trophy.

“I sent [him] messages before and after the [Champions League final] game. He’s a boy I love with passion, a great friend that football gave me. He will certainly be crowned with the Ballon d’Or,” he said.