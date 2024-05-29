Real Madrid Superstar Opens the Door for Liverpool Amid Kylian Mbappé’s Looming Arrival

In just a few weeks, Kylian Mbappé will be making his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid. Nonetheless, one player could be second-guessing his future at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

With the looming arrival of the Frenchman, there will be players likely wondering where they fit in the pecking order. One of the players who could see their minutes and starting appearances cut is Rodrygo.

If the Brazilian feels he’ll become a super substitute or be used in a rotational role, could that be enough for him to look at various options this summer? One report believes the 23-year-old will do just that.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rodrygo has expressed uncertainty about his future with Real Madrid, hinting that a transfer to Liverpool could be on the cards.

🚨 Rodrygo has cast doubts over his future at Real Madrid, raising the possibility of a move to Liverpool. (Source: Mundo Deportivo) pic.twitter.com/bae2Z2jyVp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 29, 2024

Rodrygo has made 50 appearances so far this season for Los Blancos, scoring 17 goals and registering nine assists. The forward is also under contract with the La Liga team until 2028 and Transfermarkt puts his transfer value at €100 million.