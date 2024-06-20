Real Madrid superstar Mbappe wants to play vs Netherlands despite broken nose

Real Madrid superstar and France captain Kylian Mbappe suffered from a broken nose in his first UEFA Euro 2024 match against Austria.

It was initially suggested that surgery might be on the cards, but it has been postponed for now while the Les Bleus captain plans on training and playing with a protective facemask.

Even then, it was believed that Mbappe will not be in a position to play in France’s upcoming match against the Netherlands and there were some doubts about him featuring against Poland next week as well.

Mbappe wants to play

However, as per the latest update from RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappe wants to play for France against the Netherlands tomorrow.

On the eve of France’s Euro 2024 match against the Netherlands, the 25-year-old Real Madrid new signing was seen arriving in Leipzig with no mask or protection.

It must be noted that the French forward took part training session on Wednesday with a bandage on his nose.

Mbappe trained with a bandage on Wednesday. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Mbappe is expected to take part in training today as well and there is hope that the Les Bleus captain will be back on the pitch on Friday, despite the broken nose he suffered against Austria.

Uncertainty around mask availability

But the new Real Madrid player is in a race against time over the mask he will have to wear.

Some sources claim that the mask Mbappe is supposed to wear could arrive today, Thursday, which would allow him to train with it in the evening and thus test himself and his sensations.

However, nothing is certain and there is even a possibility that he may not receive it until Friday, the day of the match, which would make the timing even tighter.

In that case, Mbappe would then have very little time to test the mask and assess his sensations before the decision to play him or not is taken.

But, there is hope that France can count on him and the superstar forward, for his part, wants to play.