Real Madrid Superstar Intends to Play with Kylian Mbappé Despite PSG’s Revenge Plan

Kylian Mbappé officially moved to Real Madrid last week after the club’s official announcement. The Frenchman signed a five-year deal with the Spanish giants, gearing up to shine as their next big superstar.

However, his arrival might overshadow the team’s existing star power, especially players like Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian already has two UEFA Champions League titles under his belt, and if he wins the 2024 Copa América, the Real Madrid star would likely be the favorite for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

As a result, a report surfaced that Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation with the 23-year-old. Journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi has mentioned that PSG is showing interest in Vinicius Jr., but he hasn’t provided any further details.

Nonetheless, Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna reports that Vinicius Junior isn’t heading to PSG this summer. He wants to stay and play alongside Kylian Mbappé.

This could be part of PSG’s long-term strategy to attract another star player to Paris and potentially get back at Real Madrid.

However, this transfer is unlikely to happen this summer and will probably depend on Real Madrid’s performance over the next few years. If the two stars can play well together, it probably won’t happen. But if there’s any tension, the chances of Vinicius leaving might go up.