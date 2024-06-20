Real Madrid’s summer outflux continues as fresh sale announced

La Liga giants Real Madrid have on Thursday announced a fresh exit from the club’s ranks.

The subject of departures has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital over the course of the last 24 hours.

This comes amid the understanding that Los Blancos have agreed to permanent sales for a pair of players.

Central defender Rafa Marin is all set to take his talents to Napoli, with full-back Álex Jiménez also Serie A bound, after AC Milan came to the decision to make his arrival a permanent one.

⚪️↪️ Real Madrid will receive over €10m for Rafa Marin to join Napoli on permanent deal and €5m from AC Milan for Alex Jimenez.



Jimenez deal, signed and sealed. Rafa Marin deal, on the verge of being completed.



Both deals will include buy-back clause. pic.twitter.com/DlXSe2C6aF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

This, of course, comes on top of the retirement of Toni Kroos, as well as the impending free agent exit of Nacho.

Those of a Real Madrid persuasion, as a result, will no doubt be interested to hear of their side making official yet another outgoing on Thursday.

The player on the move? Marvin Park.

Attacker Park spent the last two seasons out on loan away from Spain’s capital, with Las Palmas.

And, as per a statement across Los Blancos’ website and social media platforms, this week, the brass in Gran Canaria have opted to make his transfer permanent:

‘Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas have agreed on the transfer of player Marvin Park.

‘Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and affection to Marvin and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage.’

Conor Laird | GSFN