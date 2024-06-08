Real Madrid strongly revive interest in Bayern Munich star – report

According to a report from The Athletic, Real Madrid have renewed their strong interest in Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies.

It is no secret that Davies faces a significant decision in the upcoming weeks or months since his contract is set to expire in 2025.

Now, Bayern Munich do not want to risk losing him for free when his contract ends, and Real Madrid are closely watching the situation.

Madrid have admired Davies for a long time, as back in February, the possibility of him moving to Spain seemed high when the club had discussions with his representatives.

It is believed that they reached a verbal agreement on personal terms wherein they discussed two scenarios: one where Real Madrid and Bayern agree on a transfer fee in 2024, and another, less likely, where Davies could leave for free in 2025, which Bayern Munich want to avoid at all costs.

A long-standing story

For three months, Real Madrid did not contact Davies’ team. From Madrid’s perspective, they were focusing on finishing their season and renewing contracts with their current players.

They planned to resume their efforts to bring in new players once the season ended.

Meanwhile, Davies has kept his options open. He has maintained a professional relationship with Bayern and has continued discussions about staying with the club.

These talks have been ongoing, even during the week of Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have asked Alphonso Davies not to renew his contract with Bayern. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

It is said that discussions between Davies and Bayern were going well. The German club was hopeful they could agree on new terms to keep Davies, especially since Real Madrid had gone silent for a while.

It’s clear: Bayern want Davies

Publicly, Bayern have been clear about their position. They would either renew Davies’ contract or sell him. After positive recent talks, it seemed likely that Davies would stay.

Despite these positive talks, Bayern have been reluctant to meet Davies’ salary demands of €20 million. The highest offer so far has been €13 million, which remains unsigned.

Bayern are also firm on their stance that they would not accept less than €50 million for Davies, even considering his contract situation.

Where are Real Madrid in this?

Now, Real Madrid are back in the picture. After winning the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, they have rekindled their interest in Davies. However, the European champions are approaching the potential deal with caution.

They do not want to spend a large amount of money on a player whose contract expires in 2025 and who Bayern might be forced to sell at a reasonable price this summer if he does not renew.

Real Madrid have reportedly asked Davies several times not to extend his contract with Bayern and to ignore higher offers from other clubs.

Right now, the competition for Davies is on, but it appears he is slightly leaning towards renewing with Bayern Munich.