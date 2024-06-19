Real Madrid striker publicly praises Barcelona starlet

After Dani Carvajal’s commendation, it was Real Madrid forward Joselu who expressed his admiration for Barcelona’s young talent, Lamine Yamal.

As the Spanish national team gears up to face Italy in their second match of Euro 2024, Joselu took the time to speak with the media in Donaueschingen.

Although he has yet to make his debut in the tournament, he could not help but praise Yamal, declaring him one of the best players today.

Joselu shared his thoughts on Yamal, reminiscing about his own experiences at a similar age. He noted that when he was 16, he was playing in the youth team of the Division of Honor, which was already challenging.

However, Yamal is competing at an exceptionally high level against some of the world’s best players. Starting in a European Championship and playing regularly for Barcelona at such a young age is a remarkable feat.

“Lamine is a special boy. When he was 16 years old, some of us were in the youth team of the Division of Honor,” said the Real Madrid forward as quoted by SPORT.

“It is complicated because at his age he is competing at a very high level against the best players in the world, being a starter in a European Championship and being a starter at Barça.

“He has a lot of merit and has incredible conditions to aspire to whatever he wants to be,” he added.

Joselu demands caution for Yamal

Lamine Yamal is the youngest player to feature in Euros. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Joselu also highlighted the importance of being cautious with the young Barcelona star.

He suggested that it is essential to take things step by step, ensuring that Yamal is supported and guided properly as he continues to develop his career.

“We have to be careful and cautious because he is young and has all the conditions to achieve everything in the sport.

“We are taking good care of him, he is a very calm boy who is on the right track and we are making a great group to support him. He is proving game after game that he is among the best in the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joselu’s admiration didn’t stop with Lamine Yamal. He also took the opportunity to praise other Barcelona players, specifically mentioning Pedri and Fermin Lopez.

Both of these players are part of the Spanish national team’s training camp, and Joselu acknowledged their contributions and talent as well.

“In the end, young people are emerging very early, such as Lamine, Nico and Fermin. Pedri, who has had some tough seasons due to injuries, is recovering his level,” concluded Joselu.