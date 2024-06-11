Real Madrid starter has no news from club over future with exit on the table

Real Madrid battled to another Champions League win this season, with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham leading the way. Yet Los Blancos did plenty of ‘suffering’ too, and help up under the pressure. A key part of that effort was Ferland Mendy.

The French defender was up for sale last summer, but turned down the chance to head to Saudi Arabia. This season he has recovered his form and fitness, and can count Carlo Ancelotti amongst his chief advocates.

With just a year left on his deal though, Diario AS say that he has received no communication from the club regarding his future. The 29-year-old is waiting to see what happens, as Los Blancos are heavily linked with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. Previous reports have stated that Real Madrid have intimated they are interested in renewing his deal, but that Mendy had not responded to that .

The Canadian is also out of contract in a year’s time, and Real Madrid will try to sign him if they can get him out of Bavaria at what they consider a reasonable price. If not, they will try to wait until next year to sign him on a free. It seems likely that, given their ruthless record with veterans, Mendy will end up leaving whenever Davies arrives, although Ancelotti is likely to vouch for Mendy.