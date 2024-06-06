Real Madrid stars set for lucrative bonus handouts after La Liga and UCL triumphs

Real Madrid’s 2023/2024 season will go down in the history books, as they secured three trophies and capped off their successful campaign with a record 15th UEFA Champions League title.

The Merengues continue to be regarded as the cream of the crop in Europe and the players will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts throughout the rigorous season.

How the Real Madrid players will be rewarded

Now, Mundo Deportivo have come out to shed light on the bonuses the Los Blancos players will receive.

Securing victories in both La Liga and the Champions League will be highly rewarding. As per the report, each player will receive a substantial prize of €1.2 million gross for winning these prestigious titles.

In addition, the players won about €150,000 apiece for winning the Spanish Super Cup back in January, having thrashed league rivals FC Barcelona by a score of 4-1 in the final.

Reports have argued that Real Madrid will spend about €27.6 million on these bonuses. That said, this expense pales in comparison to the club’s overall profits from its performance.

It has been a special season for Real Madrid. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

After all, Real Madrid are predicted to make about €180 million by winning the Champions League, which includes all related income from sporting events and television rights.

In addition to increasing the club’s revenue, the financial windfall from these three titles guarantees that the players will receive a sizeable share of these winnings.

Winning such prestigious titles is already a remarkable achievement, but the additional monetary rewards will undoubtedly provide an extra boost for the players.

Moreover, having already established themselves as the most valuable club in the world, Real Madrid’s financial gains from these victories confirm their position as one of the world’s most prosperous football teams.