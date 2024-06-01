Real Madrid stars arrive in Luton ahead of final

Real Madrid's players have touched down at London Luton Airport ahead of the Champions League final.

The Spanish side are set to take on German outfit Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Among the stars to arrive in Bedfordshire was Jude Bellingham, whose last appearance in Luton was when he came off the bench for Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road.

The airport said it was a "pleasure" to welcome the record 14-time winners of the competition as it shared images of their arrival on social media.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More like this

Related internet links