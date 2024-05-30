Real Madrid starlet travelling to London for UCL final despite not being on squad list

Real Madrid starlet travelling to London for UCL final despite not being on squad list

Real Madrid boarded their flight to London today as they get set to take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday.

Prior to the flight, Carlo Ancelotti released the squad list of players who will be flying to London, and named two injured stars – David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni in it even though they would be playing no part.

Meanwhile, two Castilla prospects in Fran Gonzalez and Mario Martin were also included.

Jeremy de Leon travelling to London

Now, according to a report from COPE, another Real Madrid youngster Jeremy de Leon will also be flying to London with the rest of the squad even though he is not on the squad list.

De Leon joined Real Madrid only in the January transfer window, linking up with Castilla squad.

The 20-year-old Puerto Rican winger is ineligible to play for Los Blancos in the Champions League, but has been flying with the senior squad for their away assignments in the recent rounds of the Champions League.

And, the trend continues for the final as well, with De Leon flying to London with the rest of the squad even though he will be unable to play any part.

The youngster has been training with the senior squad under Ancelotti in recent weeks and appears to have made an impression on the staff.

Furthermore, it has been reported that De Leon is considered the ‘good luck charm’ and as such, he is part of the travelling party to England.