Real Madrid starlet shines with his first two international goals

An up-and-coming member of the youth setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid enjoyed an outing to remember in the early hours of Wednesday.

The player in question? Jeremy de León.

The name of winger De León will of course be a familiar one to those of a Real Madrid persuasion.

This comes after the January arrival in Spain’s capital played a surprisingly prominent role in Los Blancos’ run to Champions League glory.

Despite not even being registered for the competition, De León travelled with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for their away fixtures in each of the knockout rounds, as well as the final.

This came after the 20-year-old caught the eye of Ancelotti and his coaching staff, owing to his exploits at youth level.

De León, in turn, aided Real Madrid’s preparations, by taking part in training with the capital giants’ star-studded squad.

As much saw the starlet rewarded by way of his first appearance on the international stage last week, in Puerto Rico’s World Cup qualifier against El Salvador.

And, on Wednesday, De León followed up with his first haul in front of goal for his country.

Puerto Rico were back in action early this morning, in another World Cup qualifying fixture, on this occasion against Anguilla.

And, en route to an eventual 8-0 rout, De León was on target to the tune of a brace, as well as an assist, amid a stellar all-round display.

Jeremy De Leon for Puerto Rico vs Anguilla,



• 77 minutes played

• 2 Goals

• 1 Assist

• 28/32 accurate passes (88%)

• 58 Touches

• 16 Touches in opposition box

• 1 chance(s) created

• 4 Shot on target

• 5 Passes into final third



What a talent, what a player💎🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/SpRaNcUccL — •𝗔𝘃𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗼🇵🇷🥷 (@aviero_lfc) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN