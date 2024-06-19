Real Madrid starlet seals €5 million permanent transfer to AC Milan

Real Madrid sent out three first-team players on loan last summer, while the Castilla side also had several younger players out on loan

After rising through the ranks at Los Blancos, Alex Jimenez joined AC Milan on loan last summer with a €5 million purchase option, allowing him to further his development.

During Alex Jimenez’s year at Milan, he made five appearances for the first team under manager Stefano Pioli and established himself as a regular in the reserve team.

AC Milan sign Jimenez permanently

Now, according to MARCA, Real Madrid and Milan have reached an agreement for Alex Jimenez.

The right-back, a product of Real Madrid’s academy, has officially moved to AC Milan for €5 million, following the activation of the purchase clause in his loan agreement.

Milan have been thoroughly impressed by Jimenez’s performances and decided to make his spell permanent given the immense potential he displayed.

Alex Jimenez will join AC Milan permanently. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

The Rossoneri have already drawn up a plan for the teenage prospect. As per the information, Jimenez will alternate between Milan’s Under-23 squad and the first team in the upcoming season as they intend to phase him into the squad gradually.

He debuted for the senior team last year, playing in five official matches. The management at Milan is very confident in his ability and believes he will have a fantastic future at San Siro.

Jimenez’s Youth League performance was noteworthy, especially since he was instrumental in Milan’s advancement to the final. His performance in this tournament served as more evidence of his promise and potential as a gifted full-back.

Considering the competition in the Real Madrid squad, it was unlikely that the 19-year-old would have been granted frequent playtime; as such, his exit suits all parties involved.

The Merengues will continue to bank on Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez next season, while also keeping tabs on elite right-backs like Achraf Hakimi and Reece James to sign in the distant future.