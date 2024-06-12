Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler debuts special UCL final boots in appearance for Turkey

The footwear donned by Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler during his most recent outing on the international stage has piqued attentions across the Blancos fanbase.

This comes after the midfielder moved to commemorate a special day in his fledgling career.

Youngster Güler is for his part of course fresh off what proved a debut season to remember in the colours of Real Madrid.

Though his eagerly-anticipated game-time was not forthcoming until the campaign’s latter weeks, the Turk was nevertheless afforded first-hand experience of sealing glory both domestically, and on the continent.

Güler has since gone on to depart Spain’s capital for the summer, linking up with the Turkish national team for the upcoming European Championships.

As alluded to above, though, this has not stopped the 19-year-old from turning heads amongst supporters of his club.

Güler was for his part afforded his latest appearance on the international stage on Monday, in a friendly meeting with Poland.

And, on his way to a stellar individual display, the former Fenerbahçe prodigy showed off his new custom footwear, his Nike boots featuring the date and location of Real Madrid’s latest Champions League triumph:

“London 01/06/2024”

Arda Güler’s boots has a tribute to Real Madrid’s 15th CL title win:



“London. 01/06/2024”



Madridista 🤍 pic.twitter.com/0whEZ762nu — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN