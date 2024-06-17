Real Madrid starlet announces immediate departure

An up-and-coming member of the youth ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has on Sunday announced his exit from the club.

The player in question? Iker Bravo.

Frontman Bravo, for his part, spent this past season on loan with Real Madrid, his 2nd in succession from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 19-year-old, who arrived with lofty expectations on his young shoulders, went on to spend his time back in Spain lining out for Álvaro Arbeloa’s Juvenil A outfit.

A largely underwhelming return in front of goal, however, culminated in widespread recent reports that those behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabéu had come to the definitive decision not to make Bravo’s move a permanent one.

And, late on Sunday, the player himself has confirmed as much.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Bravo announced that his time in the colours of the Spanish champions has come to an end, thanking all at the club for their efforts across his Blancos stint.

🚨 Iker Bravo has announced he is leaving Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/EeiHqE3xj9 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 16, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN