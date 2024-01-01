Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. tattoo includes interesting Michael Jordan mistake

During his time with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan became a worldwide phenomenon. The shooting guard not only dominated other teams on the basketball court, but his fame extended far beyond the walls of the NBA. Millions of people from all over the world turned into Bulls fans because of Michael Jordan. He’s one of the most well-known names in sports today.

Real Madrid football star Vinicius Jr. recently traveled to Los Angeles to visit famous tattoo artist Ganga. He got a huge back piece depicting a bunch of different famous athletes, including Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Pele, and Muhammad Ali.

However, fans quickly noticed a mistake with the Jordan portion of the tattoo – he is shooting left-handed.

In the tattoo, Jordan is taking a free throw, but he’s taking his left-handed even though he’s a righty.

Some were quick to point out that this could be a nod to the time Jordan shot lefty for a game as a method of showing up the Atlanta Hawks. However, he is more well-known for his eyes-closed free throws than his left shooting.

Regardless, the images of Jordan, Bryant, and others came together beautifully to form an amazing collage of sports greats on Vinicius Jr.’s back, and he should be thrilled with the outcome.

Vinicius Jr. is from Brazil, but he clearly has knowledge of Jordan and the other athletes in his tattoo, proving just how famous the Bulls star became worldwide.

He’s transcended the fame that players get from playing in the NBA, and his global brand will survive forever.

