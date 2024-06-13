Real Madrid star ‘very close’ to Saudi Arabia switch

A long-time member of the defensive ranks at La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia.

That’s according to L’Équipe, who point towards Nacho as the player in question.

As things stand, Nacho, for his part, is all set to bring his career-long stint on the books of Real Madrid to a close.

As much comes with the veteran stopper, fresh off captaining Los Blancos to glory in the Champions League, due to see his contract terms expire at the end of the month.

Recent weeks had seen it rumoured that Nacho was reconsidering staying put for another year, but the widespread consensus is that, when all is said and done, the 34-year-old will opt for one final payday elsewhere.

And, as alluded to above, if the latest word stemming from the media on Thursday is anything to go by, as much looks set to come by way of the Saudi Pro League.

As per a report from L’Équipe:

‘Nacho Fernández is close to joining Al-Ittihad.’

On the lookout for reinforcements at centre-half, Al-Ittihad have identified Real Madrid’s skipper as the ideal addition.

Should the transfer ultimately go on to come to fruition, Nacho will join former teammate and Blancos legend Karim Benzema in Jeddah.

Conor Laird | GSFN