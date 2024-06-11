Real Madrid star in training ground scare on international duty

A headline member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid was involved in a brief scare on the training ground this week.

The player in question? Luka Modrić.

Fresh off sealing fresh glory in the Champions League, veteran midfielder Modrić linked up with his fellow countrymen in Croatia last week.

As much comes as Zlatko Dalić’s troops prepare to kick their Euro 2024 adventure into gear in a crunch meeting with Spain this coming weekend.

Modrić, in turn, has once again begun training with the rest of Croatia’s stars, to ramp up his fitness levels.

In the midst of as much, however, on Monday, the 38-year-old was at the heart of a concerning moment.

As much came after Modrić attempted to deliver a powerful pass from his customary berth in the middle of the park.

After seeing the ball intercepted by Mateo Kovačić, however, it rebounded into the face of the former Tottenham man, leaving him grounded and in evident discomfort.

In the end, a visibly shaken Modrić returned to his feet and, according to Croatian outlet 24Sata, managed to see out the remainder of the training session without problems.

Conor Laird | GSFN