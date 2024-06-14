Real Madrid star tipped to leave – ‘Not happy with the prospect of being the eternal No.2’

Ukrainian football legend Igor Belanov, along with Andriy Shevchenko is the most authoritative football voice in the country.

A former forward who played for clubs like Borussia Monchengladbach and Dynamo Kyiv, Belanov recently sat down for an interview with WinWin, where he notably backed Real Madrid star Andriy Lunin to leave the club.

Belanov on Lunin’s future

Belanov pointed out that Thibaut Courtois will once again return to his role as Real Madrid’s number one, thus relegating Lunin to the bench, despite his tremendous 2023/24 campaign.

“I cannot agree that Andriy Lunin returns to the bench behind Courtois next season. His contract expires in 2025 and Lunin is in no rush to renew,” Belanov said (h/t Diario AS).

The Ukrainian legend went on to point out that the upcoming European Championship could be an opportunity for Lunin to attract top clubs across Europe.

“He understands that now it is very important for him to show himself at the Euro since scouts from many important clubs in the world will be watching him. If Lunin plays successfully, Real Madrid will receive many offers from top clubs and possibly release Lunin,” he said.

What does the future hold for Lunin this summer? (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

“Andriy is not happy with the prospect of being the eternal number two and with no guarantee of playing consistently from Madrid, he will want to leave,” he added.

It must be noted that Lunin has already been linked with a host of top clubs across Europe, including Arsenal, who are reportedly weighing up a €25 million move for the goalkeeper.

Belanov suggests Bayern Munich move

Another highlight of the interview saw Belanov urge Lunin to seal a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer.

“The press has already reported the interest of Bayern Munich, which needs a replacement for Manuel Neuer,” he said.

Bayern are indeed on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, who can replace the legendary Manuel Neuer in the years to come.

With a limited budget, Lunin could emerge as an appealing target for the Bavarians, who are gearing up for major reforms under new coach Vincent Kompany.