Real Madrid star’s stance on linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr confirmed

An update on the future of a leading member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of transfer insider Florian Plettenberg, and surrounds Antonio Rüdiger.

For those who may have missed it, the name of defender Rüdiger has taken its place front and centre in the media headlines in Spain across the day to date.

This comes after word was forthcoming that Saudi giants Al-Nassr had set their sights firmly on the German international, as their star summer signing.

Any such move would of course see Rüdiger link up with a whole host of recognisable names in Riyadh, from Cristiano Ronaldo to Sadio Mané, Aymeric Laporte and Alex Telles.

Those of a Real Madrid persuasion desperate to see their side’s defensive stalwart stay put through the summer, however, need not fret.

This comes amid confirmation that Rüdiger has absolutely no intention of departing Spain’s capital over the coming months.

As per the aforementioned Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the former Chelsea man ‘definitely wants to stay’.

🚨Rumors about Al-Nassr and Antonio #Rüdiger are wide of mark – confirmed!



The 31 y/o has no intention of leaving Real Madrid and definitely wants to stay.@SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/87iP7Y6Pjc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 11, 2024

