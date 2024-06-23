Real Madrid star sits out international training

A headline member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid played no part in his country’s latest training session on Sunday.

The player in question? Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga’s France are primed to return to action on Tuesday, a meeting with Poland in store in the nation’s third and final group stage outing at Euro 2024.

On Sunday, Didier Deschamps’ troops, in turn, were back on the training pitch, with the main talking point having come in the form of the presence of captain Kylian Mbappé, sporting his new facial mask.

Whilst one Real Madrid star was front and centre, however, another was nowhere to be seen in France’s camp.

Afforded just 20 minutes of action all told across his country’s first two outings at the Euros, midfielder Camavinga was deemed not in a fit state to play his part alongside the rest of Deschamps’ squad this afternoon.

As per a report from French football insider Fabrice Hawkins, as much comes owing to an ankle problem.

It is assured, though, that the issue is nothing more than ‘minor’, with Camavinga therefore expected to be back in the thick of things in training in 24 hours’ time.

❗️J-2 avant France Pologne #EURo2024



🔹Tous les joueurs participent à la séance d’entraînement à l’exception d’Eduardo Camavinga



➡️ Le milieu qui a une petite gêne sans gravité à la cheville droite est préservé. Il devrait reprendre demain sans problème. pic.twitter.com/a6yh4F1qUB — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 23, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN