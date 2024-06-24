Real Madrid star sets new Euros record

A leading member of the midfield setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid has on Monday secured for himself a special piece of history.

The player in question? Luka Modrić.

Veteran midfielder Modrić, for his part, is fresh off his latest outing on the international stage.

Leading Croatia into the nation’s final group stage fixture at Euro 2024, the 38-year-old netted his side’s only goal, en route to a 1-1 stalemate.

After seeing a spot-kick attempt brilliantly kept out by Gianluigi Donnarumma, just a minutes prior, Modrić dusted himself down to slot into the roof of the net from close range.

As much looked set to be enough to guide Croatia into the knockout rounds of the Euros, only for Italy to net a decisive equaliser with the very last kick of the game.

Nevertheless, though, that man Modrić clinched a memorable piece of history.

As revealed across UEFA’s official social media platforms late on Monday, Modrić has established himself as the ‘oldest ever goalscorer in EURO history at the age of 38 years and 289 days’.

🇭🇷 Luka Modrić is the oldest ever goalscorer in EURO history at the age of 38 years and 289 days 👏#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/OVTByWBLQF — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 24, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN