The Real Madrid star set to take Nacho’s no.6 jersey

An insight into the leading candidate to take over ownership of the no. 6 jersey at La Liga giants Real Madrid next season has today been forthcoming.

This, of course, comes ahead of the now-imminent departure of the current 6-holder in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Captain and long-time defender Nacho is set to bring a close to his career-long stint in Spain’s capital at some point over the week ahead.

As much comes with the 34-year-old having rejected a contract extension offer, in favour of taking his talents to the Saudi Pro League, with Al Qadsiah.

🔐🇸🇦 Understand Nacho to Al Qadsiah will be official on Tuesday, it’s all signed for former Real Madrid defender. pic.twitter.com/0Sr6pjErX5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2024

As alluded to above, this will leave the prestigious 6 jersey vacant at the Santiago Bernabéu with a view to next season.

With Federico Valverde primed to take hold of Toni Kroos’ 8 shirt, though, all signs point towards another member of Real’s midfield ranks as the leading candidate to replace Nacho.

The player in question? Eduardo Camavinga.

As per a report from Diario AS:

‘The ‘6’ usually corresponds to the defensive midfielder, the position that the Frenchman will often occupy from now on after the departure of Kroos. Cama continues to grow. Nacho’s ‘6’ awaits him.’

Conor Laird | GSFN