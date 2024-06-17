Real Madrid star sends apology message to teammates after costly Euro 2024 gaffe

A leading member of the first-team setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid has on Monday moved to issue a public apology to his fellow countrymen.

The player in question? Andriy Lunin.

Shot-stopper Lunin, for his part, was back in action a short time ago.

Fresh off a stellar campaign at club level with the aforementioned Real Madrid, the 25-year-old was afforded a starting berth in Ukraine’s opening fixture in the European Championships.

Safe to say, however, that the 90 minutes proved one to forget for Lunin…

En route to an alarming 3-0 defeat at the hands of Romania, the former Zorya Luhansk talent was badly at fault for the game’s opening goal.

He then failed to cover himself in glory for Romania’s 2nd, either, en route to his poorest individual showing in some time.

Speaking to the media in the game’s aftermath, Lunin, in turn, made use of the opportunity to send a heartfelt apology to his Ukrainian teammates.

Admitting that his error made things altogether more ‘complicated’ for Serhiy Rebrov’s men, the goalkeeper explained:

“I’m sorry, I apologise to my teammates. My mistake complicated the game for us.”

Conor Laird | GSFN