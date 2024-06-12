Real Madrid star returns to training just in time for Euro 2024

Real Madrid star returns to training just in time for Euro 2024

A leading member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today afforded his country a timely boost.

This comes by way of his return to training, ahead of the fast-approaching European Championships.

The player in question? Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Midfielder Tchouaméni, of course, was forced to sit out the final weeks of the recently-completed club campaign, with the aforementioned Real Madrid.

As much came after the 24-year-old suffered a broken bone in his foot, during a Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

The issue proved enough to keep Tchouaméni out of the tournament finale, with concern having also surrounded his participation at Euro 2024.

France head coach Didier Deschamps, nevertheless, opted to include the former Monaco man in his squad for the showpiece, with the hope of Tchouaméni recovering in time to play his part.

And, if the latest word stemming from the French training ground is anything to go by, this appears to have been a wise choice.

This comes amid confirmation that the Real standout has rejoined group training, therefore likely to be available for selection in Les Bleus’ Euros opener against Austria next Monday night.

📍🇩🇪 Paderborn



➡️ Premier entrainement de l’équipe de France en Allemagne



🔹Tous les joueurs sont sur le terrain, notamment Aurélien Tchouameni et Adrien Rabiot.#Euro2024 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/vXGzbEdY3s — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN